It was a chance to give some of the newer Steelform Wanganui wider squad members a solid hitout, and what a tough baptism it proved.

Taranaki Development XV regained the Jones Brothers Trophy at a very blustery TSB Hub in Hawera today, as their third try right on fulltime created a somewhat flattering 17-5 scoreline after match dominated by handling errors, set piece and booming kicks with the wind.

Fielding virtually their second tier forward pack, as several veterans were made available for the successful Whanganui Maori team playing on the No2 field, Wanganui were also missing some other steady hands like Craig Clare (expecting baby) and Angus Middleton (injury).

The backline saw players re-arranged from where they had appeared in club rugby, while an opportunity was given at fullback to Manawatu import Shai Wiperi – who has previous experience in the Heartland Championship with Horowhenua-Kapiti.

Skipper Campbell Hart crouched in in at blindside flanker for a pack with three starters on debut, while Dane Whale ran the plays from first-five for a backline with three more debutants in the run-on side.

Debut prop Siona Fa'afetai has to hold the ball for first-five Dane Whale to attempt a kick in the windy conditions.

The home forwards put the pressure on at scrum time, and it was only after they started using bench players in the second stanza that Wanganui began to return the favour, but by then they were having a hard slog coming out of their own territory.

Wanganui earned their share of possession from lineout wins and turnovers, but coughed it up at crucial times in the first half when they had the wind at their backs, after they conceded an early try and spent the better part of the next 30 minutes getting a reply from lock Matt Ashworth.

Taranaki had similar issues with their execution, but harnessed the strong breeze far more effectively when it favoured them, as after scoring their go-ahead try, they turned Wanganui around repeated with long kicks out of their danger area and back to halfway.

Experienced reserves like Samu Kubunavanua at flanker and recently-injured Penijamini Nabainivalu in the midfield came on to try and spark something, while league-convert winger Emitai Logadraudrau and barnstorming prop Raymond Salu also set off on some promising raids.

However, ball lost at the breakdown or isolated players giving away penalties let Taranaki Development kick well clear.

Coach Jason Caskey felt the experiment had still been worth it, even if it proved some of the wider squad are not ready to be prime-time players.

"The attitude was pretty good," he said.

"Handling was poor at times. But we've had two trainings.

"There were 9-10 guys that hadn't played this level before.

"You just want to learn about them and if they can go that extra step.

"We had first use of [the wind], so it's not like it only blew through half the game."

Taranaki Development created the first real attacking opportunity and although new winger Vereniki Tikoisolomone produced a great tackle to stop them on one side, they just transferred to the other and the ball went through the hands for Jahmal Weir to score.

Turnovers at the ruck after winning set piece ball from penalties was hurting Wanganui, who went close to scoring after new halfback Kahl Elers-Green darted blindside from a scrum, only to be pushed out at the corner.

Winger Karl Pascoe impressed when he came infield as last defender to lower a rampaging Meli Naholo, and although Naholo rolled back up, Pascoe batted back the inside pass and cleared the dangerzone.

Ironically, Wanganui's try came from a set piece mistake, as they fumbled a penalty lineout, but Hart came through to force a turnover and the ball was fired back out wide for Ashworth to dash off and score in the corner.

Lock Matt Ashworth dives through the cover defence to score Wanganui's sole try.

A scrum play set up another golden chance before halftime, as Wiperi worked into a big gap, but the distance for the pass was too far to Tikoisolomone, who couldn't collect it off his bootlaces.

After the break, long kicks and then penalties at the breakdown saw Wanganui trapped in their 22m, and eventually Taranaki Development cracked the defence as Matt McKenzie went over handy to the posts.

The home side then cut off Wanganui's attempted midfield breakouts, as the match began scrum-heavy from handling errors and penalty options.

Although Taranaki overthrew an attacking lineout near fulltime, they still got a holding penalty and a quick tap was spread for Lagen Kumeroa to score.

Taranaki Development XV 17 (Jahmal Weir, Matt McKenzie, Lagen Kumeroa tries; Brett Aston-Landers con) bt Wanganui 5 (Matt Ashworth try). HT: 5-5.