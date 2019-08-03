It was a chance to give some of the newer Steelform Wanganui wider squad members a solid hitout, and what a tough baptism it proved.

Taranaki Development XV regained the Jones Brothers Trophy at a very blustery TSB Hub in Hawera today, as their third try right on fulltime created a somewhat flattering 17-5 scoreline after match dominated by handling errors, set piece and booming kicks with the wind.

Fielding virtually their second tier forward pack, as several veterans were made available for the successful Whanganui Maori team playing on the No2 field, Wanganui were also missing some other steady

