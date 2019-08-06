PERFECT BALANCE

Have the winter blues set in and you find yourself dreaming of warmer days and summer beach adventures?

At first, making the fire and getting cosy can feel nostalgic, but eventually, it can wear on even the hardiest of people. And if you can afford to escape for a short break to warmer climes, you still have to come back and face the music.

As winter sets in, motivation wanes and curling up under a blanket and eating some comfort food seems more appealing. It's dark, it's cold and let's face it, some days thinking about staying fit, in mind

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Get out there and exercise

Eat nutritious, healthy food

Do yoga

Related articles:

Mindfulness and meditation

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.