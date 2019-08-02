

For their performance in two Mitre 10 Cup preseason games, Northland's head coach Derren Witcombe awards his squad ... a six out of 10.

While it might not be another over-dramatised cooking show, it's fair to say Northland's Mitre 10 Cup squad have put in an above-average effort in the kitchen in their two games in seven days.

Northland went straight on the boil against Counties Manukau in their first game in Kaikohe on Friday night last week. They played with flair and hunger in testing conditions which saw them edge a win 20-15.

In what was their final preparation for their first regular season game against Southland in Invercargill on Thursday next week, Northland had a heavy but competitive 57-31 loss to North Harbour in Warkworth on Thursday.

Northland midfielder Tamati Tua suffered what could be a high ankle sprain during Thursday's game which could see him ruled out for weeks. Photo / Adam Pearse

After a typically energetic first half where Northland led 22-12, a raft of changes at halftime and during the second half disrupted the Northland unit which North Harbour took full advantage of, scoring three tries in the final 10 minutes.

"It was a really good start, the first half was really good, and we've still got things to grow but that's rugby," Witcombe said.

"Some guys put their hands up and some guys have a got a lot of learnings to make, around the tempo of the game, skill levels and basically the mindset you have to take in to that level."

While he would have liked to have seen his team play with more pride in Thursday's second half, Witcombe said he used these preseason games as a way to try new combinations, some not likely to be used in the regular season.

Jack Debreczeni's (left) experience in Super Rugby will play a huge part in Northland's 2019 Mitre 10 Cup championship campaign. Photo / Adam Pearse

"We made a lot of changes, so [there were] a lot of players who are new to this level and obviously [North Harbour] are a different opposition to Counties and different conditions so there's a lot of learnings for our younger players."

Only one injury concern came from Thursday's game. In form midfielder, Tamati Tua, limped off with a suspected high ankle sprain and was waiting on X-ray results to determine how long he would be out.

Two key players returning from injury, Jack Debreczeni and Scott Gregory, looked good at first-five and fullback respectively in Thursday's starting XV. Even though both have been sidelined for about six weeks, any rust was quickly shaken off and their class was evident.

A notable omission from Thursday's 28-man squad was Blues cult hero Tom Robinson, who might not take the field for another two to three weeks after a meniscus tear. Despite a stellar season with the Super Rugby franchise, Witcombe said the dynamic forward wouldn't be guaranteed a spot in his starting XV.

"We've told the boys we're selecting on performance at the end of the day ... [Robinson] has got to perform. We are not just going to give him a spot.

"Everyone's got to earn it, if someone's going well, we're not just going to kick him out."

Northland's young guns are in the blocks and ready to go, from left, Tom Smith, Blake Hohaia and Pisi Leilua seen here against North Habour on Thursday. Photo / Supplied

While season goals often include a home semifinal and promotion into the Premiership, Witcombe said a good team environment was paramount, a belief punctuated by the inaugural inclusion of a mental skills coach.

"What we say, we need to do. We need to live our values and the moment we stop doing that, we lose our culture."

A strong culture and mindset will be required if Northland are to start their season right against Southland in Invercargill on Thursday, kickoff 7.35pm. Witcombe said the set-piece will be a key area of focus if they are to return home as victors.

"We need to go down there with the right intensity, [Southland] are a nuggety team and they won't give in, so we have to be prepared to play for 80, 90 minutes if we have to."

Northland head coach Derren Witcombe (left) and assistant coach George Konia will have a lot to ponder ahead of their first regular season outing against Southland on Thursday. Photo / Adam Pearse

With pivotal home games coming up against Auckland and Canterbury, Witcombe hoped the community would come out in support of a Northland unit growing their place in domestic rugby.

"We're serious about growing our momentum from the last two years, we don't want to be one or two year wonders, we want to be consistent so get behind us," he said.

"We are very grateful and privileged to have the jobs we do and we know that, we talk about it and we love the community's support."

Taniwha home games (played at the Northland Events Centre):

Northland v Auckland - August 15 at 7.35pm

Northland v Hawke's Bay - August 31 at 5.05pm

Northland v Canterbury - September 13 at 7.35pm

Northland v Bay of Plenty - September 22 at 4.35pm

Northland v Otago - October 13 at 2.05pm