For their performance in two Mitre 10 Cup preseason games, Northland's head coach Derren Witcombe awards his squad ... a six out of 10.

While it might not be another over-dramatised cooking show, it's fair to say Northland's Mitre 10 Cup squad have put in an above-average effort in the kitchen in their two games in seven days.

Northland went straight on the boil against Counties Manukau in their first game in Kaikohe on Friday night last week. They played with flair and hunger in testing conditions which saw them edge a win 20-15.

In what was their final preparation

