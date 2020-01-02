This summer the Chronicle is bringing you another look at some of the best content of 2019. This story originally ran on August 2, 2019

Little C, a tiny coffee shop tucked away in Whanganui's Maria Pl, is becoming a community hub.

Owned by Di Brechmanis, Jono Rose and Cameron Archibald, it is a sister cafe to Burger Cartel in Whanganui East, run by Rose and Archibald.

Little C opened in April with a focus on "grab and go" coffee, rather than a sit-down space, but it's become a focal point in the area with a few tables and chairs, stools and a record player. There's also the pale pink coffee machine where they turn out Hawthorne coffee.

Rose said they wanted to set up a coffee shop in that part of the central city where there was a gap in the market.

"A lot of people are coming in and making connections here," Brechmanis said.

"People are getting tradesmen to do work through having conversations here. We're also working to incorporate other businesses. Tradesmen are welcome to leave their business cards."

Yogabee studio sells some items in the cafe and Brechmanis hopes to have artists' work available in the future.

She and Rose have worked in hospitality since they were teenagers and both spent several years in the industry in Australia.

"We learned a few things overseas and thought we'd bring them back here," Brechmanis said.

"It's predominantly coffee - grab and go rather than a lunch spot. We do have some food that comes from the commercial kitchen at Burger Cartel. Things like bagels and usually some pastries or muffins. We're looking at doing smoothies during summer."

The shop is convenient for staff from nearby businesses and also gets a good amount of foot traffic.

"We've had really good feedback," Brechmanis said.

"People really love the space and have been supportive. Whanganui people are great - they share the love around.

"We hope with development happening in this area in the future we've got a great location."

Little C is at 15a Maria Pl.