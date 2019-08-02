I have a good mate, his name is Blackey, and he is a retired cop.

Blackey is one of life's good buggers - a true blue goodhist who does everything for everybody and never expects anything in return except straight-up answers.

"So what's it all about this protest stuff," he off-the-cuff asks me.

"Who wants what and why and who is right bro?"

It's hard to give a one-sentence answer about Māori politics, but for Blackey, there is no grey, just black and white or in this case Māori and non-Māori and the closest thing to being Māori for Blackey

