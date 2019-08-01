Despite not having played one minute of club league this season, the Manawatu Mustangs with their Whanganui Boxon players and coach are still confident of having a strong representative campaign over the next two months.

The Whanganui Boxon premier team went on hiatus this season after neither the Manawatu (MRL) or Taranaki Rugby League (TRL) were able to put together full club competitions.

However, the MRL is still entering a Mustangs team in the NZRL National Championship, and have scheduled a five game season.

With Boxon's Haze Reweti retaining his 2018 player-coach role, the Mustangs have scheduled trial games tomorrow

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: