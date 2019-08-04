THE COUNTRYSIDE


At the top of the to-do list when you visit a country with interesting and unusual native animals is to spot them in their natural environment, writes Rae Roadley.

Australia boasts some doozies, animals with peculiar design features that call only the lucky country their home: kangaroos, wallabies, emu, koala bears and numerous lesser-known critters such as the wombat that recently starred on the programme Doctor, Doctor . Plus dingos, crocs and all those poisonous snakes.

Then there are immigrants running wild: Camels, donkeys, horses, even red foxes. In the Northern Territory, buffalo, cattle and goats are pretty much

