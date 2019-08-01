The Super 8 First XV Rugby Championship comprises just seven rounds, leaving little room for error for those involved.

This weekend, the seventh and final round will be played and the competition's top two will be revealed to go straight into a final clash the following week.

The Bay of Plenty's two teams - Tauranga Boys' College and Rotorua Boys' High School are facing completely different finishes in the competition.

Rotorua's hopes of a top two finish, though being dealt a blow after a 24-29 loss to Palmerston North Boys' High School last week, remain alive.

Tauranga sit in sixth

