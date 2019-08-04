Seven two-bedroom single-storey units will be built next to a backpackers in Judea.

BGT Developments' resource consent application to build seven independent units and subdivide around the development to create nine freehold titles at 39 Bell St has been approved.

The site includes the Bell Lodge Motel and Backpacker accommodation and an existing residential dwelling, and a 72m-long right of way.

All but two of the 16 submissions on the development were opposed to the idea.

Transport, access and parking, visual amenity and character, construction, noise and infrastructure were some of the key issues raised at a council hearing in

