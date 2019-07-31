COMMENT

By Steve Smith

New Zealand and in particular the North, is facing a shortage of skilled recruitment prospects in pretty much all sectors. From residential building companies, to civil works contractors, health and wellbeing specialists, to teachers, food technologists to IT specialists, the collision between the need for educated (certified degree or diploma) and experienced potential hires is proving beyond the capability of our current system in terms of its ability to supply.

Let me clarify. A graduate entering employment (even in their chosen discipline), for their first job, is of comparatively lesser value compared to a candidate with practical

Related articles: