Tamman Tamin knew nothing about New Zealand when he learned that he would be moving here with his family in 2016.

"We thought it was somewhere in Europe," he said.

Tamin, along with three other members of Manawatu Refugee Voice (MRV) group was a guest speaker at a refugee resettlement hui held in Whanganui on Monday night.

Jean Christophe Massimba from the African Congo capital Brazzaville, Mahdia Mirza Hussain from Afghanistan and Abdul Rashid Sharif from Myanmar (formerly Burma) all greeted the audience in te reo Māori before sharing their experiences of becoming New Zealand citizens.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"The first image we

Related articles: