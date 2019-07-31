It's been three long years but Moerewa United Kawakawa's top rugby team finally have a shot at competing in Northland's premier competition.

Moerewa United Kawakawa (Moerewa UK) emerged the victors in their premier promotion/relegation game against Otamatea's premier team in Kaiwaka on Saturday, winning 20-12. This was the third consecutive encounter between the two sides in a promotion/relegation game, the first where Moerewa UK have won.

It caps of a tremendous season for the North Zone champions, who beat Kaikohe, 40-31, in the final to earn the right to face Otamatea. Moerewa UK went through the season unbeaten, scoring over