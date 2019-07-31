

It's been three long years but Moerewa United Kawakawa's top rugby team finally have a shot at competing in Northland's premier competition.

Moerewa United Kawakawa (Moerewa UK) emerged the victors in their premier promotion/relegation game against Otamatea's premier team in Kaiwaka on Saturday, winning 20-12. This was the third consecutive encounter between the two sides in a promotion/relegation game, the first where Moerewa UK have won.

It caps of a tremendous season for the North Zone champions, who beat Kaikohe, 40-31, in the final to earn the right to face Otamatea. Moerewa UK went through the season unbeaten, scoring over 40 points in 13 of their 15 regular season games, including five scores of 70 or more and one of 106 against Okaihau in April.

Moerewa UK halfback Kane Vlaardingerbroek (left) did well to supply his backline with quality ball against Otamatea. Photo / Elioth Magna

However, the win does not ensure Moerewa UK a place in the 2020 premier competition. From Saturday, the club has eight weeks to prepare a presentation to the Northland Rugby Union (NRU) outlining their financial stability as well as their player and volunteer base.

As he waits hopefully for a green light from the NRU, Moerewa UK coach Wayne Martin said it had been another superb year for the club's top team.

"It's been a great season this year, the players themselves bought into what I was wanting to do as a coach really early on," he said.

"I guess the big thing was our culture which was absolutely superb and everybody just enjoyed it."

Saturday's game was a well contested one as Otamatea put the visiting challengers under immense pressure in the first half with about 80 per cent of play occurring in Moerewa UK's 22-metre zone.

Otamatea's Jayden Kemp plucks the ball out of the air with one hand as Buster Tahere (left) lies in wait. Photo / Elioth Magna

The visitors managed to sneak a try before halftime to lead 5-nil before jumping out to a 20-7 lead with about 10 minutes to go. Despite the home side scoring an unconverted try as the clock ticked down, Moerewa UK hung on to seal the win.

Martin had been coaching the team for three years ever since the two clubs, Moerewa and Kawakawa, combined their senior teams. From then, Moerewa UK have challenged for a premier spot for each year since 2017.

"[The win] was really satisfying particularly with the reasons behind why we combined," Martin said.

"[The clubs] wanted to provide a pathway for our up-and-coming players to be able to go into top level rugby without having to travel away and to bring back top level rugby [to the area]."

Otamatea player Eric Mohr (left) looks around for an option as he is chased down by Moerewa UK's Warren Dunn. Photo / Elioth Magna

Martin admitted his side had been fortunate with injuries this season but with a large player base, he said any injured players were covered by those fighting to make the match day squad.

"We were having really good turnouts at trainings and I was having to stand down four to five players a week," Martin said.

"The players were playing for a jersey in the squad not just a position in the 15."

A stalwart of Moerewa and Kawakawa rugby, Martin put the team's success down to their expansive style of rugby. He lauded stand out players, Warren Dunn, Buster Tahere and captain Axel Goodhue.

"[Goodhue] has been awesome, he leads from the front, he doesn't say a lot but he just leads by example and when it has to be said he says it, with his strong leadership group."

Hugh Marychurch from Otamatea battles for possession with his opponent, Axel Goodhue (obstructed) and lifter Ben Ngata. Photo / Elioth Magna

Heading towards a possible premier position, Martin was confident his squad could take on the competition's form teams and even set his sights on a top four finish.

"Looking at what the player base we do have, most definitely we could match it up there but to sustain it, that's where the hard work will be off the field.

"It's always a goal to make the top four for any competition then once you achieve that, it's to make the final and hope for the best from there."

Otamatea premier coach Nick Makea said Saturday's game was a great contest to decide who would take a spot in the premier competition.

"Both teams were desperate which made [the game] quite interesting and hard-fought," he said.

Otamatea haven't had the greatest season in 2019 but coach Nick Makea is promising the club will come back bigger and better in 2020. Photo / Elioth Magna

Otamatea did not achieve a win in 2019 and Makea said the club had experienced huge injury troubles with as many as seven players out against Moerewa UK, and only being able to field their best team once this season.

Despite issues with player availability, Makea was optimistic for the seasons ahead and felt the club had a lot of potential for the future.

"As a club, now it's about trying to rebuild and that's what this year has been about and to try and keep some of our young boys and try and start building a club again," he said.

"Whether we are in premiership or South Zone, there are positives in both and we will be looking to build off this year and do even better, it doesn't matter where we end up."