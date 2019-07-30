Two men stand on the footpath of Victoria Ave close to the city bridge with their heads held skyward.

One of them is holding a remote control transmitter as all sorts of vehicles pass by orange warning cones placed around Taupo Quay.

Opposite them, blue sky can be seen through windows that are missing glass and empty spaces that were previously occupied by parts of the Thain's building roof.

Higher again, a drone can be heard buzzing from afar as it takes pictures of what remains of the building from all sorts of heights and angles.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It is being controlled

Related articles: