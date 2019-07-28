The Otangarei Knights are through to the Northland Premier League grand final on August 3 after an emphatic 54-nil win over the Northern Wairoa Bulls on Saturday.

The Knights will meet the unbeaten Takahiwai Warriors in the final at the Northland Events Centre in a replay of last year's final, which was won by Otangarei.

After defaulting to Takahiwai in a preliminary semifinal last weekend, the Knights needed to prove their worth against the Bulls at the Otaika Sports Park.

It didn't take long for them to do just that as a great inside ball from Knights captain Daley Johnson

