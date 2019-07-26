There is a great opportunity for one or both of the Whanganui clubs to do a little giant-killing tomorrow in the Lotto Federation League, although from the media conversations it seems the travelling side rates their chances more the home team.

Physically and emotionally spent after a tough fortnight with their second straight goal-less stalemate in the Wembley Park derby clash and then the tight 2-1 Federation Cup quarterfinal win over Western Rangers last Saturday, a weary Versatile Wanganui City FC (5-4-3) are holding their breath as the unbeaten Havelock North Wanderers (12-0-0) swagger into town.

Signalling their intention to

Related articles: