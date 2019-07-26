It has been a hard autumn and early winter for Settler's Honey Ngamatapouri and Black Bull Liquor Pirates, but lifting the Division 2 trophy at Cooks Gardens tomorrow would usher in a hopeful spring.

The inaugural final for the six-team hybrid competition features both of the clubs who were relegated from Tasman Tanning Premier after the first round of games in May, having now outlasted the four squads promoted from Senior.

Having been beaten Premier grand finalists in 2018, Pirates were in a complete rebuilding phase under new coach Danny Tamehana, following the departure of double title-winning coach Phillip Morris,

Related articles: