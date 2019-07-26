Comment: This week I am travelling in the US with my children visiting our family. Every time that we visit the political tensions in my home country have become more and more marked.

For some, those tensions have always been there. The US has an appalling track record on the treatment of minorities, with a colonial period that spanned centuries as Europeans pushed Native Americans further and further west on to smaller and more marginal parcels of land.

Black Americans also have a history of mistreatment by the US government that spans hundreds of years, with slavery reaching our shores

