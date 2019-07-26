Children and families are like fingerprints - no two are alike. Yet it's easy to stereotype only children as maladjusted, spoiled or "weird". Sometimes, parents are seen as selfish for depriving their child of a sibling.

But those myths may dissolve as singletons become more common: in New Zealand: the proportion of families with one child grew from 36.5 per cent in 2006 to 38.1 per cent in 2013. In the US, the number of women who had just one kid by the end of their childbearing years has doubled from 11 per cent to 22 per cent since the