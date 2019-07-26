I have some concerns about the forthcoming proposal to relocate the Tauranga racecourse to an as yet unknown location in the region.

My concerns are:
- 34 hectares on central Crown-owned land.
- It is a great facility for Tauranga, for the function centre, and grounds for many events.
- It is flat, fertile and handy.
- Why not maximise the area for more events and attractions?
- It is a fabulous green space.
- It is close to public transport.
- If we pass it off, we will never have the like of it again.

Roger Mabbett

