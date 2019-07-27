When it comes to pointing the finger of blame at who has caused the sad situation we are facing with the uplifting of our babies, there are not enough fingers to do it.

Right now a Whānau Ora collective have initiated an inquiry into the policies and processes of the Ministry of Children and on Tuesday these organisations - along with concerned whānau, parents, academics, students and communities - will rally at Parliament to say #HandsOffOurTamariki.

The Hands Off Our Tamariki network continues to call for the resignation of CEO Grainne Moss and for the Minister Tracey Martin to step

Related articles: