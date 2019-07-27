A place is often tainted by a bad experience there and, for me, Melbourne sure should be tainted.

But as I peered out the Uber taxi's window at the lit-up city at 4am, with a throbbing head, on the way back from the emergency department, I couldn't help but like the place.

I didn't think I would, to be honest. I was there for my son's basketball tournament and Mum and I spent the first three nights in a small town called Dandenong, where the tournament was held.

The basketball was great but I was itching to get into the

