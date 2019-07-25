BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Winter in Waipu's centrepiece event, wearable art show Art 'N' Tartan, impressed audiences again this year and fulfilled director Stuart Devenie's brief to surprise, delight and entertain.

It is a wearable art show with a difference – each entry must incorporate tartan, a nod to the Scottish heritage of the Waipu area.

With entertainment provided by various local bands and singers, Mistress of Ceremonies Dame Coira McWillie (Johnny Givins) provided an amusing link between runway pieces.

First-time attendee Emma McCullough says it was a fabulous show. Her daughter Laura McCullough (11) designed, made and modelled her own student entry (Fancy Fantail) and is already planning next year's piece.

"Which surprised us because we were thinking with such commitment, she may only do this once."

Supreme winner Aimee Tomes (left) with model Shadae Healey wearing her creation, Scottish Winds. Photo / Peter Grant

Naked farmers, brothers Carl and James Lynch. Photo / Geoff Spencer

McCullough said the supreme award went to one of her favourite designs, Scottish Winds, by Aimee Tomes and modelled by Shadae Healey.

"This amazing costume floated along the stage and had such stage presence," she said. "I did have about four favourites and would have hated to judge."

Jennifer Rodrigue, of Waipū, said she was very impressed by the show two years ago when she first went, and even more so this year.

"The level of production - lighting, big screens showing details of costumes, live music - was so unexpectedly sophisticated for a small-town production and reasonable ticket price," she said.

"I invited a friend from Auckland to join me and she was blown away."

Rodrigue said she loved the pipes and the Scottish heritage theme.

"The art itself is superb and the handling of the children's mask section with the introductory video was well thought out."

She chose Caprinae, designed and modelled by Alarnya Ashby, for her People's Choice vote because she loves goats and thought the workmanship was excellent.

"It was truly a costume that could have been on Broadway or in films."

Ruakākā's Elise Hansen attended her third matinee this year and liked the slower pace of this show, which she says allowed the models to show off their costumes better.

"I enjoyed the way the seating was placed and the use of screens on each side of the hall which highlighted pieces on all the costumes."

Hansen also chose Scottish Winds as her favourite. "There was just something about it, with the way it swirled as in the wind."

This year's category winners were –

Masks: Gerrard (Quinn Duffy-Jenkins)

Absolutely Plaidulous: Scottish Winds (Aimee Tomes)

Accessories: Arts Desire The Order of the Thistle (Robyn Coutts)

Untapped Tartan Talent: Unity (Freya Lynch)

Don't Stop Me Now: Naked Farmer (Carl and James Lynch).

Special awards –

Star Quality: The Devil Wears Tartan (Pat Hadlee)

From the Workshop: Hope (Tania Patterson)

Exciting Recycle: Sunday Stroll (Donna Sim)

Most Imaginative Use of Tartan: Seashells of the Clans (Shirley and Matt Munro)

Wildest Flight of Fancy: Spirit Soaring (Richard Wilson and Juanita McGoldrick)

Best Sewn Garment: Caprinae (Alarnya Ashby)

Best Model: Neve McEvoy for Sunday Stroll

People's Choice: Sakura Metallica (Carole Hebberd)

Supreme Award: Scottish Winds (Aimee Tomes).

Ceilidh for croquet club

The fundraising ceilidh for the Waipū Croquet Club in May was such a success that Celtic band Twisty Willow will play at another in August. The last one filled the hall and organisers hope for the same response again.

"Nothing beats a well-run Ceilidh or Scottish Barn Dance," said organiser Pat Hadlee.

Dancers at the last croquet club ceilidh perform the Riverside jig. Photo / Supplied

"A winter ceilidh in August will warm the cockles of the heart and set feet tapping," she said.

"The band play and call the dancing, so that it is dead easy even for newcomers."

Guest performers will entertain when the dancers need a rest. To join the hooley, be at the Coronation Hall on August 3 at 7pm – tickets are $15 and available at the Waipū Lotto Shop or at the door. Supper is included in the ticket, there will be a cash bar and mulled wine to keep you warm.

Be there to enjoy an evening of true Scottish entertainment and fun. Money raised will go towards new clubrooms for the croquet club.

Let's talk te reo

After a month off, Cafe Reo is back tonight at McLeod's Brewery and Pizza Barn in Waipū. Come along between 6m -7.30pm and practise your te reo. All welcome, from beginners to fluent speakers. Complimentary snacks of pizza and fries provided thanks to McLeod's Brewery and Pizza Barn and Malcolm Norton, Ray White Real Estate Bream Bay.

Recreation centre fundraiser

This Saturday's community winter market at the Ruakākā Recreation Centre is a fundraiser for the centre's proposed new multi-activity hall. Head along from 9am-1pm to check out the stalls in the upstairs lounge. Coffee, tea and Eftpos available.

Bus for Bream Bay

Bream Bay has a new bus service starting August 1.

The bus will leave Kaiwaka Hall each Thursday at 9am, stopping at Mangawhai Village at 9.15am, followed by Mangawhai Heads at the i-site, Langs Beach at 9.35am on the corner of Wairahi and Cove Roads, Waipū Cove beach carpark at 9.40am, Waipu monument at 9.50am, Ruakākā on Peter Snell Road opposite Takutai Place at 10.10am, arriving at Whangārei's Rose Street bus terminal at 10.50am.

The return trip departs from the terminal at 3pm and runs in reverse, with the bus arriving in Kaiwaka at 4.50pm. Run by bus company Leabourn's, the service is a trial subsidised by the Northland Regional Council and NZ Transport Agency, and offers one-way and return trips for between $5 and $10.

Its success will be reviewed early next year so support it if you want it to continue.

Milk-off time

Flex your fingers and get those milking hands ready – it's almost time for The Great Waipū Milk Off.

This Saturday night from 6pm at the Waipū Coronation Hall, contestants will battle it out for a trophy and the title of fastest milker in the shire.

Open to all 18 years and over, best suited to those who like drinking milk and whisky, it will be messy but fun (aprons provided).

Extra entertainment provided with a Scottish-themed quiz run by Jenny Carr, plus there's a bucking bull to test your riding skills on. Spectators welcome, competitors phone 4320500 to enter.

• Email Julie Paton at moojoy@xtra.co.nz if you've got Bream Bay news to share with Advocate readers.