BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Winter in Waipu's centrepiece event, wearable art show Art 'N' Tartan, impressed audiences again this year and fulfilled director Stuart Devenie's brief to surprise, delight and entertain.

It is a wearable art show with a difference – each entry must incorporate tartan, a nod to the Scottish heritage of the Waipu area.

With entertainment provided by various local bands and singers, Mistress of Ceremonies Dame Coira McWillie (Johnny Givins) provided an amusing link between runway pieces.

First-time attendee Emma McCullough says it was a fabulous show. Her daughter Laura McCullough (11) designed, made and modelled her own student entry (Fancy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Ceilidh for croquet club

Let's talk te reo

Recreation centre fundraiser

Bus for Bream Bay

Milk-off time