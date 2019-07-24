ON THE ROAD

There's a lot of heat being generated in the road safety space. We have had a vigorous discussion about speed limit reviews, the re-evaluation and ultimate rejection of 12 key state highway projects and, last week, the release for public submission of "Road to Zero" - a proposed new road safety strategy for the next decade.

The context of all this is a Government realignment of transport spending priorities, away from the construction of "Roads of National Significance" projects towards safety improvements on a larger number of state highways and rural roads. We also have a modal shift towards public

Related articles: