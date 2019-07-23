COMMENT

Having recently returned to Northland after spending almost a year in the United Kingdom working, travelling and playing rugby, I hobbled through the doors of Northland Inc, back into my old role as a business analyst, on a pair of crutches.

Talk about making an entrance!

It was just my luck that, barely a week after my homecoming and only a few days before returning to work, I would break my ankle in the opening game of the senior women's rugby season.

If nothing else, the black, glittery cast I sported for five weeks proved a definite ice-breaker with clients,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: