BAY NEWS BITES

A small group of Kerikeri women are set to nearly bare all in the name of entertainment and charity.

The Stage Door Theatre Company is bringing Calendar Girls to town, the heart-warming, humorous play that has toured the world raising money for cancer charities since the 90s.

Residents can see it at the Turner Centre from August 1 to 3 at 7pm and August 4 at 3pm.

Calendar Girls is inspired by a true story about a Women's Institute group in Yorkshire which raises funds for a couch at a cancer unit in memory of one of the member's husband.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Swimming champs

Youth Parliament

Music festival

Beastly fun

Beach clean