Northland's under-16 girls' rugby players are showing their potential with a second-place finish at last week's Northern Region rugby competition.

In their first appearance at the tournament with only two trainings under their belt, Northland made it through two pool games to make the Northern Region under-16 girls tournament final where they lost 39-nil against Auckland, playing at St Paul's Collegiate School in Hamilton.

The Northland team showed their promise early in their first game against North Harbour. Leading 12-0 at halftime, Northland conceded an early try in the second half before running away with the game, scoring two more

Related articles: