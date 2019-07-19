It seems the Hawks are the sentimental favourites for many when the National Basketball League Final 4 playoffs tip off in Christchurch today but the Wellington Saints should march on through the strides of realism tomorrow.

But if you ask Jeff Green what he sees in his crystal ball, the wily Supercity Rangers coach will sift through the haze to tell you it's the Canterbury Rams all the way to snipping the nets from the rims at Horncastle Arena.


Some National Basketball League coaches find Zico Coronel's three-point philosophy quite intoxicating and are hoping the Hawks will win

