“TimeOutBlue”

What a week!

Starting the week with the greatest ODI ever played, New Zealanders were united by a lack of sleep and an abundance of pride for our national cricket team. This is despite the Black Caps not winning their ICC Cricket World Cup final against England - and for the simple fact that our team didn't actually lose the match. The end result as well as the issue of a super over has continued to be one of the biggest topics of sports conversations all week.

Unfortunately for women's rugby, the Black Ferns' success has been overshadowed by that

Related articles: