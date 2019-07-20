For some of New Zealanders (me included), revisiting the events of Monday morning is a painful experience.

As the dust settled for those of us who stayed up through the night and rode the rollercoaster of emotions that was the Cricket World Cup final, the first day of the working week was either a day of wallowing in self-pity or a lesson in anger suppression.

Any mention of the cricket around the water-cooler was enough to raise your blood pressure as you tried not to focus on the mental replays of Ben Stokes' unintentional six or Martin Guptill's outstretched bat.

