Aerobics prodigy Grace Christey will be flying Northland's flag next week when she competes in an international competition in the United States.

Christey, a 13-year-old from Dargaville, is the only Northland competitor in a team of 13 travelling to Phoenix, Arizona, for the ANAC International Aerobic Championships from July 27-31.

This will be Christey's second appearance at the competition after she performed last year in the age group one (years 12-14) individual division.

Aerobics prodigy Grace Christey (left), with the help of coach Ashleigh McCaw (right) will be showing her skills in a competition in the United States next week. Photo / John Stone

Competitive aerobics tasks its competitors to perform a routine (for Christey, this will be for one minute, 15 seconds) which exhibits a range of skills on a wooden-sprung floor in either a seven-by-seven or 10-by-10 metre area.

Points are then awarded by a panel of judges who evaluate a number of factors including the routine's creativity, execution and difficulty.

This year, Christey will compete in two divisions as an individual and in a team of five.

Based in Dargaville, Christey travels twice a week to Whangārei to train with coach Ashleigh McCaw at local fitness organisation, Active Attitude.

Christey, who was selected as one of 13 team members to represent NZ, will perform as an individual and in a team of five during the competition. Photo / John Stone

Christey also travels to Auckland every Saturday and sometimes Sunday to train with the rest of the New Zealand team in preparation for the competition.

"I'm pretty nervous but also really excited to go over again," she said.

"Last year, it was pretty cool just to know that I was representing the country and doing it for us and it's made me feel more confident [for this year]."

By competing on a purpose-built floor against international opposition, it would put Christey in good stead before the World Championships next year. Photo / John Stone

Christey, who started aerobics five years ago, said the commitment of training and travel was a burden but one she accepted in order to achieve her goals.

"It's been pretty hard but it's a good challenge for me, the hardest part is keeping up my strength and cardio, the high intensity stuff.

"I just like all the challenges, it keeps me fit and I like competition and showing what I've been practising."

With a complex routine and recent troubles with injury, this competition would be a springboard for Christey as she looked for a good result in the New Zealand national aerobics competition in October, which would ensure her a place in the World Championships next year.

The 13-year-old said recent struggles with injury have not held her back from doing her best in the United States. Photo / John Stone

While Christey may be the only local competing, she won't be the only Northlander on the trip as McCaw was selected as one of the team's coaches and will oversee the competition.

McCaw was unable to see her trainee perform in last year's competition and said it would be great to see Christey's performance in real time.



"There is no livestreaming of the event, so last year I had to wait for her to return to be able to see her routine on the event video."

As Christey's coach for six years, McCaw was excited to see her young prodigy in action in the United States after she missed out last year. Photo / John Stone

She said the experience overseas for young aerobics athletes like Christey was crucial as no club or facility in New Zealand possessed the purpose-built flooring used in global-level competitions.

McCaw, who has coached the 13-year-old for the past six years, said Christey's passion for the sport was the key to her success at such a young age.

"[Christey] is very dedicated, very driven and self-motivating which is why she's got to where she is, along with good family support."

For more information on the competition, visit www.sportaerobics-nac.com