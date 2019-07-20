Aerobics prodigy Grace Christey will be flying Northland's flag next week when she competes in an international competition in the United States.

Christey, a 13-year-old from Dargaville, is the only Northland competitor in a team of 13 travelling to Phoenix, Arizona, for the ANAC International Aerobic Championships from July 27-31.

This will be Christey's second appearance at the competition after she performed last year in the age group one (years 12-14) individual division.

Aerobics prodigy Grace Christey (left), with the help of coach Ashleigh McCaw (right) will be showing her skills in a competition in the United States next week. Photo / John Stone
Aerobics prodigy Grace Christey (left), with the help of coach Ashleigh McCaw (right) will be showing her skills in a competition in the United States next week. Photo / John Stone

Competitive aerobics tasks its competitors to perform a routine (for Christey, this will be for one minute, 15 seconds) which exhibits a range of skills on a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.