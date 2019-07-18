COMMENT:

Only about 0.1 per cent of our population are fulltime army personnel but this small percentage is responsible for supporting us here at home in times of crises, maintaining security throughout our region and supporting international peacekeeping efforts.

I became very aware of this fact when recently I presented a keynote speech to the New Zealand Army Senior Enlisted Leaders Conference.

Some 230 senior leader army personnel from New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Fiji, Jordan, Norway, PNG, Singapore, South Korea, Tonga, and the USA gathered at Stamford Plaza Hotel in full military dress uniform.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It was an impressive gathering, with

Related articles: