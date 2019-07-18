A contingent of Hawks faithful will be on the flight to help boost the support Ethan Rusbatch finds in his hometown of Christchruch for the Final 4 tomorrow.

Canterbury Rams coach Mick Downer says they'll be hanging their caps on the cornerstone of defence against a rampant three-point heavy Hawks in the semifinals.


For those fans who have been watching THAT space in the hope Australian import Daniel Kickert was going to call everyone's bluff to return from Sydney for the Final 4 tipping off in Christchurch tomorrow — don't despair.

No the former Boomer centre isn't coming

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: