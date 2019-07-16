BAY NEWS BITES

Newly-elected Paihia Toastmasters club president Mark Lagerstedt is keen to pass on the skills he's learned at his local Toastmasters group.

Lagerstedt joined Toastmasters in 2002 while living in Oamaru to break his fear of public speaking.

He joined the Paihia club when he moved to the Far North and, along with mastering the art of public speaking, he has gained valuable leadership, communication and time management skills.

He has also learned how to run meetings and delegate tasks.

Advertisement

"The first challenge is the icebreaker speech and mine was way off-topic," he said.

"But as I gained confidence, I learned new ways to communicate and engage my audience. Public speaking involves anything from wedding speeches to debating and professional presentations and the skills for taking a role in a local club. For some, these are huge challenges that members are given the opportunity to master."

Lagerstedt "totally recommends" Toastmasters. Anyone wanting to join or find out more can phone him on 027 673 8865.





Life savers

Life-saving AEDs - Automated External Defibrillators - have been installed in the Haruru Falls area thanks to Fell Engineering and St John.

The first unit is now located in Hawke Drive at the entrance to Fell Engineering, and another two units have been installed at the Corner Shop and at 2 Nautical Drive in Watea.

They are accessible to the public 24/7 for use in emergencies.

AEDs, also known as defibs, are vitally important in saving the life of someone experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest.

They have also been installed at Waitangi Mountain Bike Park, the Bay Beach Hire shed opposite Alfresco's and at Rayz on the Bay on Marsden Rd.

St John Paihia run regular free training sessions in the use of AEDs and CPR.

Contact Shane Schrafft shane.schrafft@stjohn.org.nz for more information.

Funding help

Paihia community groups and organisations can find out if they're eligible for funding at a meeting at the Paihia Sports Bar on August 6. The event, hosted by Pub Charities, starts at 5.30pm. Email karl@pubcharitylimited.org.nz for details or just turn up on the night.

Book reading

Writer and war historian Gabrielle McDonald-Rothwell will be talking about her latest book Last Man Standing: The story of Geoffrey Rothwell at Kerikeri's Procter Library on July 19.

The event starts at 2pm in the library's community room.

McDonald-Rothwell specialises in writing about World War II and has penned articles for a wide range of newspapers and magazines.

Her previous books include New Zealand's Secret Heroes and Her Finest Hour: The Heroic Life of Diana Rowden, Wartime Secret Agent.

Last Man Standing is the story of her husband Geoffrey Rothwell, a flight commander during World War II who dropped agents and supplies into enemy-occupied Europe.

The couple lived in Kerikeri until 11 years ago when they moved to Auckland due to Geoffrey's health.

Geoffrey, a local businessman and RSA member, passed away on November 5, 2017 and the book was published in August the following year.

Better housing

Author and historian Bill McKay will give a presentation Better Ways of Housing Ourselves; the Opportunity for Co-Housing at Cornerstone Church hall in Kerikeri on July 27.

The talk is hosted by Vision Kerikeri and starts at 2pm following the group's annual general meeting.

Author and historian Bill McKay talks housing at Cornerstone Church hall on July 27. Photo / Supplied

McKay is also a lecturer at the University of Auckland School of Architecture and Planning whose work over the last decade has been recognised by the New Zealand Institute of Architects with a President's Award.

Urbis magazine has named MaKay Best Architectural Writer and he has a regular commentary spot on Radio New Zealand's Nine To Noon current affairs show discussing urban issues and housing, as well as being a frequent contributor to Architecture New Zealand magazine.

He is currently working on a history of housing in Aotearoa New Zealand to be published in late 2020.

Entertainment overload

The Turner Centre has a range of entertainment options to suit everyone's tastes this winter.

The award-winning Virtuoso Strings Orchestra from Porirua will start things off with its family-friendly concert featuring light classics, movie soundtracks and popular tunes on July 17 from 7-9pm.

Recording artist Stan Walker, pictured here performing in Auckland last year, is heading to Kerikeri on August 2. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Their concerts are enjoyed by pre-schoolers through to pensioners and are guaranteed to delight and entertain diverse audiences.

Entry is just a koha. Visit Facebook www.facebook.com/VirtuosoStringsPorirua for details.

Meanwhile, Australian-born New Zealand musician Stan Walker is bringing his smooth tunes to Northland next month.

The popular singer, actor and television personality is set to play the Turner Centre as part of his New Takeover Tour with special guest Troy Kingi on August 2 from 8pm.

The tour follows his battle with stomach cancer.

"I have been away for a bit, creating and growing to bring to the audience new music and a live show they have never experienced," he said.

"Now the time is finally right to unleash my new music and tour. The love and support, particularly these last three years when I was going through cancer has been overwhelming and I want to get out there and say thank you to you all."

Walker's new EP Faith Hope Love was released in May and is dedicated to the victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings with part of the proceeds to go to victim's families.

The cost is $55 for adults and $35 for children.

Weed war

Northland Regional Council is hosting free workshops to fight the war on weeds.

Seize the chance to attend a hands-on workshop that will help identify some of our worst weeds – both land-based and freshwater - and find out how to best kill them.

Northland Regional Council is hosting free workshops in Kerikeri and Coopers Beach to raise awareness about invasive weeds. Photo / File

The workshops are at St John Hall, 357 Kerikeri Rd on July 31 from 10am-1pm, and at St John Hall in Coopers Beach on August 2 from 10am-1.30pm.

To register contact biosecurity officer of pest plants Vivienne Lepper 0800 002 004 or viviennel@nrc.govt.nz

Jazz gig

Well-known jazz singer and songwriter June Hayes is set to play a spot of jazz at the Turner Centre Jazz Club on July 26.

Hayes has returned to Northland after living in Auckland for 30 years and is bringing with her a set of fine musicians - pianist and jazz singer Alex Ward, double bass player Cameron McArthur and drummer and composer Ron Samsom – who are all seriously dedicated to their craft.

The June Hayes Set kicks off at 6pm and promises to be a jazz experience you won't forget, with many favourite jazz standards and some of Hayes' own compositions mixed in.

Doors open at 5pm with music from 6pm. Cost is $10.

Visit www.turnercentre.co.nz for more information.

*If you have an upcoming event or a snippet of news you'd like to share, email jenling@windowslive.com along with your contact details.