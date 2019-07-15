Whanganui's Rebecca Baker and Sophie Redmayne are national champions again after their Central Under 18 team made it a title three-peat in Wellington on Saturday with a 3-0 shutout of Auckland in the final.

Unfortunately, Patrick Madder and Connor Hoskin could not make it a local double, as their relatively young Central U18 Boys team lost a nail-biting final 2-1 to Canterbury.

In both divisions, Central had topped their pools as they made it to the final four, which is played in another round-robin format where teams face the two sides from the opposite pool, while bringing the result from

