Two games, 180 minutes of football and still no goals.

It may have not been the yawn-fest of the season's opening day scoreless derby but the much anticipated second meeting of the season between GJ Gardner Wanganui Athletic and Versatile Wanganui City still failed to give either side local bragging rights.

Add to that last year's Charity Cup final which went to penalties and the two Whanganui rivals have now produced three consecutive stalemates in gameplay.

Both sides came into this Federation League match in good form and separated by just one point in 5th and 6th on the ladder - and it pull the biggest crowd of the season at Wembley Park which was treated to a more entertaining game but saw no goals.

Advertisement

"I didn't quite fall asleep in the dugout this time," Athletic coach Jason King said.

"Happy with the point but disappointed it was another scoreless draw. I think it was a little bit more entertaining than the first game of the season - we just seemed to cancel each other out, mostly."

City tried to used counter attack to pierce or go around a solid Athletic defensive set up while at the other end it looked like set pieces would be Athletic's best scoring option.

Athletic's Pete Czerwonka produced a powerful header early on from a corner but it sailed over the bar in a half with few chances.

Dan Aplin got a clear site of goal for City in the 51st minute but couldn't get enough angle on the shot and Athletic keeper Matthew Calvert only had to dive a little to his left.

City had the better of the third quarter in terms of attack but each time Calvert, Czerwonka and Shaan Stuart with the help from a energetic Jake Simcox held firm.

James Southerly fired two long range shots for Athletic towards the end of the game but never really threatened while the injection of Jake Lockett sharpened City's attack to no avail.

City's player/coach Anthony Bell - who is sidelined with an injury - was left frustrated at not being able to break down Athletic.

"The way they set up - it was pretty frustrating to be fair," he said.

"For long periods of time they'd keep the ball, pass the ball around the back and then kick it long.

"We probably could have done more, maybe pressed a bit higher but then we're at risk of exposing ourselves as well.

Wanganui Athletic keeper Matthew Calvert saves a shot from Wanganui City's Dan Aplin. Photo/ Lewis Gardner

"Our chances today were really only half chances, we didn't really have any clear cut chances and that's probably credit to them, how defensively they did play.

"Yeah, we put in a performance but probably weren't quite there. All and all pretty disappointed.

"We haven't lost to them all season so bring on Charity Cup (at the end of the season). No draws there."

Meanwhile, King was also left to lament his side not being able to find the back of the net.

"We seemed to create some good chances, I think the first half we played reasonably well and in the second half we just couldn't find the back of the net again it was almost like stage fright in some ways," he said.

The defensive trio of Calvert, Czerwonka and Stuart had played well alongside Simcox, he said.

City's Zane Robinson and Athletic's James Satherley battle for possession. Photo/ Lewis Gardner

"Jake's growing and growing and I think being able to work alongside someone like Shaan (Stuart) he's learning a lot about defensive duties but he's also got plenty of go forward as well.

"I don't think they managed to come up with anything which really managed to test Matty (Calvert) too much.

"It's very much a winner take all type of situation for Charity Cup at the end of the season - that will be an entertaining affair, I'm sure."

Athletic have a week off before taking on Palmerston North Marist away.

"It's time to see what we can do there and leapfrog City and pick up a 3rd or a 4th -whatever is mathematically possible."

Meanwhile, City have a Federation Cup quarterfinal against Hawkes Bay's Western Rangers at Wembley Park on Saturday to look forward to.

"That's done, derby days done, it's a bit gutting not to take 3 but we'll take a point," Bell said.

"We have to move forward and we have to look at that now."

The result leaves City (5-4-3) in 5th on 19 points, one ahead of Athletic (5-3-4) in 6th.

In other results, leaders Havelock North Wanderers beat Massey University 4-0, North End AFC beat Palmerston North Marist to leapfrog them into third and Hokowhitu FC beat New Plymouth Rangers 3-0.