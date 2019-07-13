Two games, 180 minutes of football and still no goals.

It may have not been the yawn-fest of the season's opening day scoreless derby but the much anticipated second meeting of the season between GJ Gardner Wanganui Athletic and Versatile Wanganui City still failed to give either side local bragging rights.

Add to that last year's Charity Cup final which went to penalties and the two Whanganui rivals have now produced three consecutive stalemates in gameplay.

Both sides came into this Federation League match in good form and separated by just one point in 5th and 6th on the ladder

