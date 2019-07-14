

It may have taken 143 years, but Waipū finally have a premier men's rugby title thanks to their 31-20 win over Old Boys Marist in Saturday's final.

To finish what has been a dominant season from the men in yellow and black, Waipū put on a classic performance with a strong display in the forwards and entertaining play through the backline at the Northland Events Centre-hosted final, sponsored by Bayleys.

It certainly wasn't an easy win for Waipū who were put to the test by Old Boys Marist (OBM), who had a number of opportunities to score, particularly in the first half. But Waipū's defence, as it has done for most of 2019, did well to parry most attacks from OBM even when on their own tryline.

With only one loss in 2019's season, Waipū avenged last year's finals loss with a 31-20 win over Old Boys Marist in the premier final on Saturday. Video / Michael Cunningham

With a 19-3 scoreline firmly in Waipū's favour at halftime, OBM played well to get back into the game through a strong performance from their reserves. Only separated by four points with 10 minutes to go, the Waipū machine proved too strong as first five Wiseguy Faiane scored his second try with a clever kick and chase metres from the line to secure the win.

Waipū first-five Wiseguy Faiane was at his best on Saturday, scoring two tries and orchestrating an explosive backline. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Not only did the premier team secure the title, Waipū's premier reserves also took home a trophy as they upset the competition's form team, Hora Hora, winning 32-26, the first time both teams have won in the same year.

"It's just amazing, for me, growing up in the area and playing through the grades, it just means the world and I know how much it means to the club," Waipū premier captain Sam McNamara said.

"Our slogan is 'forever, together, one', and that's why I think our reserves did so well, we are just one team, one unit, it's a brotherhood."

Waipū captain Sam McNamara (centre) was immense in his side's victory, seen here shaking hands with Old Boys Marist winger Cullen Lowe. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Despite a spotty first half where consistent penalties dogged his side's progress, McNamara commended the character shown by his team on defence to shut out OBM's many opportunities.

OBM captain Aorangi Stokes congratulated Waipū on their win but lamented missed chances for his side to put pressure on the opposition.

OBM first-five Daniel Hawkins (centre) kicked well into the opposition's half but could not get his side over the line. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"We spoke about starting big but [Waipū] just started way too big for us and they overpowered us from the get-go," he said.

"We knew we could compete in the latter stages of the halves but we just weren't clinical enough to get over the line.

"It's been the case of our season against these guys, we know what we are capable of, our boys are fit and strong but we just let them win the collision too many times."

OBM reserve Matt Harrison (centre, in white) had a big impact once introduced into the game in the second half. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Waipū premier coach Graham Dewes said defence had been his team's priority focus throughout the season but he was ecstatic to see both the premier and premier reserve teams taste success.

"I'm just proud of my club, not just my team," he said.

"It's certainly an achievement, it's something I told the boys that we are building a legacy and no one is ever going to forget when we won it."

Waipū coach Graham Dewes (right) has masterminded a stellar season for his team, registering only one loss. Photo / Michael Cunningham

In the premier reserve's win over a dominant Hora Hora team, first five Ben Mathers proved the difference as he scored twice and was lethal from the tee, scoring a match-winning 22 points.

In a game that seesawed throughout, Waipū premier reserve coach Leon Clyde was glad to finally get over the line, having lost two semifinals in his five-year tenure as coach.

"Credit to both teams, we knew that [Hora Hora] weren't going to be easy because they set the benchmark this year but I'm just so happy with what we've done," he said.

It took a stunning try from Mathers to take the lead from Hora Hora early in the second half and Clyde said the first five's contribution to the team had been priceless.

"[Mathers] has been a leader of the group since he came back in over the last month and he's sort of like the general in our team."

In their premier reserve competition victory, Waipū first-five Ben Mathers (left) produced a match-winning performance scoring 22 of his side's 32 points. Photo / Michael Cunningham

In the third game of the day, Mid Western took out the south zone championship over Mangakahia 38-30. The game began with a flurry of points, the teams scoring a collective 40 points in 28 minutes.

With only one loss for Mid Western in 2019, their composure ensured the win which was a satisfying sight for coach Danny Woodcock.

"We've worked hard all season, we've got a very young team with an average age of about 23, but they just work hard for each other and try to play with speed and accuracy," he said.

After losing last year's final, Woodcock was happy to see the club redeem itself and hoped the team could push on to bigger and better things.

"We are looking to get back into the [premier competition] and we've got promotion/relegation games coming up so we'll work hard for those and see where we go."

The north zone competition also wrapped up on Saturday with Moerewa/United Kawakawa beating Kaikohe 40-31 in the final in Moerewa.