It was a broadside that didn't miss the mark.

In the aftermath of GJ Gardner Wanganui Athletic's comfortable Lotto Federation League home win over Hokowhitu FC last Saturday, Athletic coach Jason King took a moment to publicly remind the local football community of a real fun statistic.

In two-and-a-half seasons in charge, he has never lost a game to Versatile Wanganui City.

City were not going to lack for motivation in any case, coming into what is the most anticipated clash of the season to date, and with their tails up after doing what Athletic couldn't by beating New Plymouth

