

Not many sports teams in Whangārei can boast 13 different nationalities. For Kaeo-Inter's premier football team, that's par for the course.

The Kaeo-based team, which has links to Italian club giant Inter-Milan, owes a lot of its success to its international flavour as its members secured the Northland premier football league title with a 2-1 win over Onerahi last weekend.

The one-team club, which included players from England, Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Japan, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Romania, Germany and the Netherlands, barely blinked all season with 11 wins from 12 games, their only loss coming at the hands of cross-town rivals, Kerikeri.

After trumping last year's champions, Onerahi, Kaeo-Inter found themselves 14 points ahead of second-placed Madhatters with three rounds still to go.

With three rounds left in the competition, Kaeo-Inter claimed Northland's premier men's football league title with a 2-1 win over Onerahi, the jubilant scenes captured here on video.

The achievement comes into perspective when considering Kaeo-Inter were a division two side this time last year. Having won their division for two consecutive years, this passionate group of footballers chose to ply their trade against the region's five best teams.

"Basically, we just wanted to be competitive," Kaeo-Inter coach Stefano Virgili said.

"We asked to go up to premiers for two reasons, one, to challenge ourselves and two, to hopefully boost a low-numbered league."

Kaeo-Inter promoted a possession-based game for most of the season, breaking teams down with quick and accurate passing before utilising their pace up front and on the wings.

Kaeo-Inter's prowess with the ball at their feet has seen the northern side dominate the competition, Kaeo's Lee Rocque seen here celebrating a goal. Photo / Supplied

As a one-team club, Virgili said his squad of 20 men had shown great strength and courage to fight through the season. With players ranging from Kaitaia to Auckland, Virgili knew how committed his side was to competing.

"Distances are challenging but not impossible, but for us to compete we have to travel all the time.

"But we are attracting players that want to be part of this team because we embrace everyone and encourage unity and team spirit."

Much of the team's passion stems from Virgili who has been a long servant of Kaeo football after moving from his home near Milan in Italy. While he stands out from other Northland coaches, Virgili said his passion for the game was inevitable thanks to his upbringing.

"Everyone in Italy is passionate about a lot of things and football is a religion in that city, I grew up in a time when football was immaculate," he said.

"If you grew up where I grew up, you wouldn't be any different and I feel it's an opportunity to give something to local community and teach football in a different way."

Thanks to the team's diversity, Kaeo-Inter have played with a passion not often seen in Northland's football competitions. Photo / File

Encouraging passion and commitment has not always spelled success for Virgili and Kaeo-Inter. This season, the team was delivered a final warning by the Northern Football Federation which meant one serious incident would see them expelled from the competition.

While there will be a more extensive look into Kaeo-Inter's final warning in the Northern Advocate in the coming weeks, Virgili said he was proud of his team for remaining patient under the threat of expulsion.

"To carry on and win with those restrictions mentally and physically, it's a massive achievement on so many levels and it reminds me how well these guys did to keep it together."

With players from countries all over the world, Virgili knew it would be hard to keep these players in Kaeo to build on this year's success, but he felt there was talent out there to be found.

"All you need is the right team, the right attitude and just to play football, once you have that, all the rest is just a bonus."

Kaeo-Inter showed their prowess with three wins over 2018's league winners, Onerahi, losing once in a Chatham Cup fixture.

Last year's league champions, Onerahi, found Kaeo-Inter a tough adversary this season, Kaeo's Geoffrey Zwaneveld (left) tussling with Onerahi's Aaron Sawford, seen here. Photo / File

Onerahi premier men's football coach Grant Short said the northerners' clear and efficient playing style contributed to an amazing 2019 effort.

"It's quite an achievement to come from where [Kaeo-Inter] were, especially being a one team club, because even we've struggled at times for players and we've got three men's teams," he said.

"They love moving the ball, they are probably better than other teams at running the ball at the right times, and their passing accuracy and control is pretty good."

While he felt his side was unlucky at times in the season, Short credited Kaeo-Inter on their ability to come from behind and win games in the final moments.

Short hoped Kaeo-Inter's success at the top level would encourage more teams to enter the premier competition.