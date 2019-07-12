Not many sports teams in Whangārei can boast 13 different nationalities. For Kaeo-Inter's premier football team, that's par for the course.

The Kaeo-based team, which has links to Italian club giant Inter-Milan, owes a lot of its success to its international flavour as its members secured the Northland premier football league title with a 2-1 win over Onerahi last weekend.

The one-team club, which included players from England, Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Japan, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Romania, Germany and the Netherlands, barely blinked all season with 11 wins from 12 games, their only loss coming at the hands of cross-town rivals,