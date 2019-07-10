New Zealand's synchronised swimming team members may all be at different stages of their lives but they have a common goal - to achieve the best results possible on the world stage.

They're just days away from competing at the FINA World Championships, a multi-sport aquatic event that features competitions for synchronised swimming, swimming, diving, water polo, high diving and open water swimming, and it's the first time in six years New Zealand has sent a team to the event. For the sport of synchronised swimming, it's an Olympic qualifying event.

The Tauranga athletes representing New Zealand as part of the national synchro squad, the Aquaferns, are excited to be part of the milestone.

The squad is made up of Auckland's Ina Brown and Madeleine Pastor-Pasi, Invercargill's Ali Robertson and Arielle Wilkes and Tauranga Synchro members Eden Worsley, Isobel Pettit, Karlina Steiner, Zyleika Pratt-Smith and Eva Morris, who also captains the national team.

New Zealand Aquaferns and Tauranga Synchro club members Eva Morris, left, and Isobel Pettit. Photo / Andrew Warner

While all members will compete in the team events, Morris is New Zealand's only soloist, and will also compete in duet divisions with Worsley and Pettit.

"There are five of us from Tauranga Synchro along with our head coach Lara Teixeira and she's the coach of the national team. We've got girls ranging from 21 to 15 so it's really exciting that we're all being able to go over there and represent our country," Morris said.

"It takes a lot of hard work to be part of this team, lots of training, lots of extra hours outside of normal club training so it'll be really nice to get to world champs and reap the rewards of all the hard work that we've put in this year."

Eva Morris is the 2019 New Zealand Aquaferns captain.

Aquaferns head coach Lara Teixeira Cianciarulo, who is also head coach of Tauranga Synchro, says all of the athletes have put in a lot of hard work to get to where they are. The three-time Brazilian Olympianhas been working with this group of athletes for almost two years.

"I am hugely proud of all of them. As well as training up to 10 hours a week in club time, they have given up every holidays to train together as a team to perfect their routines," Cianciarulo says.

"With athletes aged from 15 to 21, they are all at different stages of their lives but share a common goal of achieving the best results NZ has seen on the world stage."

Before leaving for South Korea on Friday, the squad gathered for a training camp in Hamilton and a display in Auckland. While in camp squad members train for at least six hours in the pool each day, on top of flexibility, strength and cardio training outside the pool to ensure strength in all areas of the sport such as swimming, dance and gymnastics.

New Zealand Aquaferns captain Eva Morris and team member Isobel Pettit

Pettit says the team is an inexperienced one, with only one having competed on the world stage before. With team members living in different locations makes it hard to get together for a full squad training - but there are ways around it.

"We've all been sent a training schedule so hopefully everyone is following that and we should all be on the same page."

She is looking forward to the champs, which are held between July 12 to 28, and is glad she accidentally found the sport about seven years ago.

"I was at Baywave for a birthday party and me and my friends were on the side of the pool watching the other girls train for Tauranga Synchro and we thought it was amazing," Pettit says.

She joined up and admits "I just haven't looked back".

Synchro Swim New Zealand chairperson Shirley Hooper says the 2019 Aquaferns is the "biggest team we have sent to a World Championships for some time and reflects our commitment as a sporting family to a High Performance/Talent Development programme that enables teams to shine, as well as individual athletes".

New Zealand Aquaferns Synchronised Swimming Team:

Auckland: Nina Brown, Madeleine Pastor-Pasi.

Tauranga: Eva Morris (Captain), Karlina Steiner, Eden Worsley, Isobel Pettit, Zyleika Pratt-Smith.

Invercargill: Ali Robertson, Arielle Wilkes.

Coaches: Lara Cianciarulo and Junco Tanaka.

Manager: Michelle Anderson

About the team:

The theme of the team's Free routine is cars.

The team's Tech routine is inspired by Forro, Brazilian dance music that celebrates the positive things in life.

Eva Morris is the only soloist.

Duets will be performed by: Eva Morris and Eden Worsley (Tech); Eva Morris and Isobel Pettit (Free).

For synchro, the FINA World Champs is an Olympic qualifying event.