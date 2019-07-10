New Zealand's synchronised swimming team members may all be at different stages of their lives but they have a common goal - to achieve the best results possible on the world stage.

They're just days away from competing at the FINA World Championships, a multi-sport aquatic event that features competitions for synchronised swimming, swimming, diving, water polo, high diving and open water swimming, and it's the first time in six years New Zealand has sent a team to the event. For the sport of synchronised swimming, it's an Olympic qualifying event.

The Tauranga athletes representing New Zealand as part of