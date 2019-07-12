An award-winning food product designed and manufactured by Waverley's Ngā Rauru iwi could be launched later this month at the Auckland Food Show.

The Kaitahi Native Superfood Company is ready for its next big move, Ngā Rauru acting general manager Leonie Matoe said.

The company's Kaitahi Frozen Superfood Smoothy Drops were tried by attendees at the Iwi Chairs' Forum in Whanganui in May last year, then were judged overall innovation champion at the Fine Food New Zealand Innovation Awards in June.

"That really opened the doors to us to work with Countdown. They approached us after the show and we

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: