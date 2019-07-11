It appears that the NZ Transport Agency is trying to avoid constructing an underpass by pricing it into oblivion.

May I remind the NZTA of a very common and simple process called pipejacking. This is whereby suitably sized and shaped box culvert sections, with a removable cutting edge on the front, are progressively pushed section by section by hydraulic rams through the earth.

As it moves forward the spoil is progressively and safely removed from the inside. The culvert is made of segments which are of reinforced concrete, much the same as you see elsewhere in our road system. Because of the arch effect, (remember them, the Romans used them in bridges), only a limited amount of weight will need to be carried by the culvert.

The culvert is inherently stable because of its shape and construction, and this job can be done quite easily whilst traffic is passing overhead without disturbance. This could easily be done as a separate contract, so causing no delay to the main contract.

That takes care of all of the NZTA excuses.

Chris Pattison

Papamoa



Differing views

So Lizzy Marvelly's recent article (Opinion, June 29) says that she has found love with a woman. That's fine but I do not understand why she continues to round up on Israel Folau and Christians generally, for failing to give their approval.

She goes on about Christian values and loving everybody, and the bonds of whanau. Lizzie is misguided in saying that love is surely the opposite of sin. God loves sinners but not their sins.

Why cannot others be free in their belief and express it? Perhaps Lizzie should read the Bible and then make up her own mind?

Among the things she will find is that loving God himself is vital, and if we live a life according to His will and purpose for us the other benefits will follow, notwithstanding that we will continually fall short.

She will also find that God created man and woman, designed that they should be together and that producing children is part of His plan ... No, not compulsory ...

Over the centuries people have made God's teachings awfully complicated. Indeed, towards the end of the Bible, there is a small "book" called Jude written about 30 years after Jesus' crucifixion warning of false Christian teachers. That can still be a real challenge for Christians.

Lizzie's article indicates that she is not a believer and has no intention of changing her attitude. Therefore, she does not have a problem.

However, from a Christian perspective, God has a mechanism for us all to get back on track after our inevitable failures.

Bill Capamagian



Tauranga

