It was a tough re-introduction to playing Premier level in Hockey Manawatu for the Whanganui Men after a 5-3 loss to High School Hockey Club A at McDonald's Stadium on Saturday.
Whanganui had come into the new and imaginatively named Premier Group B division as the top qualifier after the two rounds of Premier Reserve Men's grade with an imposing ten straight victories, scoring 46 goals while conceeding only nine.
However, HSHC A were expected to be their toughest competition this season after being unlucky to be relegated from Premier alongside the winless Palmerston North Boys High. The visitors finished tworounds in the top tier with an identical 4-2-4 record to the Massey Premiers, but were eliminated due to a -3 goal differential.
In his match report, Whanganui's Craig Ritani said the pace of the game was a big step up, but the home team played with width and speed in the first half to take the lead twice, first through Kaelin Mooney and then Tony Gilbertson.
"Work will have to be done on defence to ensure Whanganui don't leak easy goals in the games to come."
The Whanganui men, like the women's team did on the weekend, will now take a break this coming Saturday, before meeting PNBHS in a game that has been moved to an early Thursday evening on July 18 in Gonville.