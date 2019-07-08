A call from Whanganui district councillors to push for Government funding of museums and galleries of national significance has been largely backed by councils around the country.

The remit, put forward by Whanganui District Council, received 91 per cent support at the Local Government New Zealand annual general meeting on Sunday.

"That was really well received, and I'm really happy how that went," Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said.

He was joined at the AGM in Wellington by councillors Charlie Anderson and Rob Vinsen.

"People totally understood it's about New Zealand Inc, it's about nationally and internationally important collections that are

