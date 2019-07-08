After 270 minutes of football, defending Women's Federation League champions Palmerston North Marist were finally able to separate from their Team Ritesh Football Whanganui rivals after a 1-0 win in a flat game at Wembley Park on Sunday.

Having drawn twice in their previous meetings this season, both 2-all, Marist became just the second team to beat Whanganui in League play after the table-topping Hokowhitu, which means the home side have slumped to consecutive defeats for the first time, both at Wembley.

With another rearranged lineup as Dana McClelland returned to the run-on XI on one wing, skilful Alice Ireton

