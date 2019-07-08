It is good to see that the regional council is now attempting to repair the serious damage inflicted by the National government when it replaced free with user pay for the school bus service.

When user pay was introduced the normally full buses became one third occupied. The other two-thirds travelled by car to school/college, causing real congestion during term times.

The new services will go some way to improving the early morning/early evening congestion, but initially, I can't see many senior college students parking up their cars.

The next couple of weeks are school holidays so the traffic will

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Plight of the elderly

Related articles: