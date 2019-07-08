Northland FC's women's football team recorded their biggest win of the season on Sunday, scoring 11 unanswered goals against Beachlands Maraetai at Tikipunga Sports Park.

The 11-0 scoreline could have been even worse for the Auckland visitors who were outclassed by a stronger, faster and more skilful side in Northland FC.

Having beaten Beachlands Maraetai 7-0 in May, Northland would have relished some valuable time in front of goal and to improve their finishing.

It took 10 minutes for the home side to settle after referee Les Moorhouse for play underway. Once they had established their dominance on the game,

