

Northland FC's women's football team recorded their biggest win of the season on Sunday, scoring 11 unanswered goals against Beachlands Maraetai at Tikipunga Sports Park.

The 11-0 scoreline could have been even worse for the Auckland visitors who were outclassed by a stronger, faster and more skilful side in Northland FC.

Having beaten Beachlands Maraetai 7-0 in May, Northland would have relished some valuable time in front of goal and to improve their finishing.

It took 10 minutes for the home side to settle after referee Les Moorhouse for play underway. Once they had established their dominance on the game, it was only a matter of time before the ball found its way into the Beachlands net.

Advertisement

After a number of close misses, the first goal came through a penalty after Northland striker Bee Witt-Green was brought down in the box by Beachlands keeper Brooke Petty.

Referee Les Moorhouse gives Beachland Maraetai goalkeeper Brooke Petty (right) a yellow card and awarded a penalty, which led to Northland's first goal. Photo / Adam Pearse

Bee Witt-Green placed the penalty shot past 15-year-old Petty with ease to begin what would become her five-goal tally for the day.

Northland looked their best when playing down the wings, outstripping Beachlands' defenders. It paid dividends just three minutes after the first goal when left wing Abby Wright converted an easy tap in from a cross from Bee.

The home side's defence was rarely threatened, apart from the errant bounce from a goal kick and the odd skewed back-pass to and from keeper Leah Botica.

Central defenders Kelsey Evans and Georgia Witt-Green, worked well in tandem and restricted the visitors to only a couple of shots in the entire game.

Twenty minutes into the first half, Olivia Whitehead smashed home her team's third while Bee Witt-Green scored her second 15 minutes later. With about seven minutes left in the half, powerful striker Emily West finally found the back netting after a few near misses to finish the first half 5-0.

Northland's Emily West (right) was a strong presence at the top, scoring two goals on Sunday. Photo / Karen Maisey

As Northland's dominance became clearer, the home side went on the attack, adding another striker to the pairing of West and Bee Witt-Green to further overload the Beachlands defence.

West secured her second goal six minutes after the break after a sustained period of pressure in Beachlands' 18-yard box.

Even facing a 6-0 scoreline with 40 minutes to go, Beachlands remained positive, always encouraging their teammates who continued to push Northland to play a good style of football.

Bee Witt-Green claimed her third and fourth goals in the space of 15 minutes as she latched on to two great through-balls and converted her one-on-one opportunities to take the team's tally to 8-0.

Northland substitute Paige Ihaka was next to score 10 minutes later with a great run down the right wing, receiving the ball on halfway before running all the way into the box and rifling the shot into the roof of the net.

Wright claimed her second and Northland's 10th goal before Bee Witt-Green fittingly finished off the game with her fifth goal in the final five minutes of the game to win 11-0.

Northland winger Abby Wright (left) was as dynamic as ever for the home side as she picked up Northland's second and second-to-last goals. Photo / Karen Maisey

"The positives are that we were short of players and there were no gaps that I could see, everybody slotted in really well," Northland FC coach Alan Witt said.

"It's good to start finishing, I think there was some really good wing play and good crossing, especially in the first half which I was happy to see."

Witt said it was good to see his team adapt well to a more-attacking formation as his defenders had any threat from Beachlands under control.

With that win Northland FC push into the top four of the AFF/NFF women's conference, a position Witt was comfortable with.

"I've always said I thought we were about third or fourth, I don't think we deserve to be any better than that.

"The thing for me is improvement, and there's improvement in their first touch, there's improvement in their movement."

Defender Kelsey Evans (pictured), was almost infallible at the back with defensive partner, Georgia Witt-Green. Photo / Adam Pearse

Beachlands Maraetai coach David Smith said while the result wasn't flattering, the team showed great promise if they could stay together and developed their younger players.

"This year is very much about rebuilding, we are probably going to get relegated but we are not too concerned about that, to be honest, it's more about staying together because a team that stays together and fights together, will eventually win together."

In Northland's premier women's football competition, Kamo beat Madhatters 2-1, Kerikeri beat Bream Bay United 1-0 and Onerahi defeated Tikipunga by default (3-0).