Both of Northland's premier women's rugby semifinals were abandoned over the weekend, with one being cancelled only hours before kick-off.

The first semifinal, between City and Kaikohe, was supposed to be played on Friday at 7pm in Kaikohe. At 3.30pm, three and a half hours before kick-off was scheduled, City decided to default the game.

This comes after the Northern Advocate reported on Saturday the other semifinal set for Sunday between Te Rarawa and Hora Hora had been defaulted because the two teams who played the preliminary semifinal (Hora Hora and Kamo Hawks) had broken rule 4.7 of section four