Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist's hope of keeping their destiny in their own hands for making the Tasman Tanning Division 1 playoffs were virtually waved away after only sixty seconds of play at Spriggens Park on Saturday.

Almost straight after the kickoff in their must-win game with Waverley Harvesting Border, incumbent Steelform Wanganui prop Viki Tofa was given a red card, and with Marist having to defend a man down for 79 minutes without the linchpin front-rower, the die was cast as the visitors ran away with a 46-0 victory.

Border's third straight win locked them into the second home semifinal

Related articles: