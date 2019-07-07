Fabulous to see the turnout at the Te Puke public meeting on [July 1].

There were many with concerns with planting and parking, however, the main topic came down to delays versus safety.

The three small roundabouts, two extra pedestrian crossings and economic growth, putting more cars on the road than predicted, has slowed the traffic.

Realigning "half a kilometre" of the Te Puke Town Centre - is this going to relieve the traffic congestion?

It was predicted the traffic would be back to today's numbers in five years, not in two years from growth. What is in place even if this prediction was five years?

Growth is something that needs to be managed – what will the traffic be like in one, two or even three years? It is only going to put pressure on the Te Puke Town Centre, whether retaining the current backing and through lane to "half a kilometre" two lanes.

Karyl Gunn-Thomas

Te Puke

Local elections

One should not be really surprised regarding the reported opposing views as to why two councillors are not restanding at the next local body elections, (News, June 29) as this, at least in my view, clearly demonstrates the reason why the Tauranga City Council seems to be making so many fundamental mistakes.

Max Mason, a three-year councillor, states that frustration, at the decision process, has put him off standing again whereas Catherine Stewart, a 12-year councillor, thinks everything is honky dory and on track. In my view we may need more Max Masons.

People put their names forward to stand for council with the best of intentions, however working cohesively as a group of people with a common goal, is essential as individuals, including the mayor, only have one vote and to get anything through, five other people need to agree with that viewpoint.

I am sorry to see Max go and hopefully the upcoming election will identify a group of people with the skills required that will advance Tauranga into the future.

Mike Baker

Bethlehem

