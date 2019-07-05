Nothing brings out the true colours of arch rivals better than a Chatham Cup encounter, such as the Napier City Rovers v Western Suburbs at Park Island tomorrow.

The top two teams in the Central League won't want to succumb to each other in a defining round of the national knockout competition because it could set the mood for the rest of winter.

Crawl out from under the cosy blanket of pre-match, post-match rituals of conviviality and you'll discover arch rivals simply can't bear the thought of losing.

Sure, pride can get in the way but that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: